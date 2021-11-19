Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,975 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,325,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $377,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131,429 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,889,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $113,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923,117 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,135,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 38,467,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $889,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,421,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $310,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $861,924.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Halliburton stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a one year low of $15.04 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.27.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 40.91%.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

