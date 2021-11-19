Halma (LON:HLMA) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on the stock.

HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).

Get Halma alerts:

HLMA opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The firm has a market cap of £12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.28. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. Halma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.31%.

In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).

About Halma

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Halma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.