Halma (LON:HLMA) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their reduce rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 2,573 ($33.62) price objective on the stock.
HLMA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Halma in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,402.20 ($31.38).
HLMA opened at GBX 3,176 ($41.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.43. The firm has a market cap of £12.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.28. Halma has a 52 week low of GBX 2,158.22 ($28.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,189 ($41.66). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,979.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,822.96.
In related news, insider Jennifer Ward sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,137 ($40.99), for a total transaction of £313,700 ($409,851.06).
About Halma
Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.
