Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) received a €24.00 ($28.24) target price from investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €22.70 ($26.71).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €20.70 ($24.35) on Wednesday. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €17.16 ($20.19) and a twelve month high of €22.90 ($26.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €19.67 and a 200-day moving average price of €20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

