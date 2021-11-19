Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.400-$0.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.840 EPS.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. Hanesbrands has a fifty-two week low of $13.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.22.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

