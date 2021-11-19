Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in October

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cheuvreux raised Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS HPGLY traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $120.91. 283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $36.60 and a one year high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

