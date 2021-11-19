Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Upgraded by Cheuvreux to Buy

Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.00.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.12. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $36.60 and a 12-month high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

