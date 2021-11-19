Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s (HPGLY) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HPGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Cheuvreux raised shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. HSBC lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.00.

OTCMKTS HPGLY opened at $120.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.12. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $137.70.

Hapag-Lloyd AG is a container liner shipping company, which engages in the transportation of containers by sea. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlantic, Transpacific, Far East, Middle East, Intra-Asia, Latin America, and Europe-Mediterranean-Africa-Oceania. Its products include dry cargo, reefer cargo, dangerous goods, and special cargo.

