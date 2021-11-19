Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $2,075,000. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 86,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,891,000 after buying an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $91.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.83. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $75.42 and a one year high of $106.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.81%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

