Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 602 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 160.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,071.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,745,238 shares of company stock worth $192,669,690 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $21.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of -79.63 and a beta of 6.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

