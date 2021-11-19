Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Paychex by 1,135.0% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Paychex by 820.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.83.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $125.51 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.49.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.34%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

