Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.34

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.27, with a volume of 3389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on HLIT. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.62.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $1,521,526.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,192,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,671,067.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,862,865. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 18.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

