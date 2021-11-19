Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

HRTH stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. Harte Hanks has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Harte-Hanks, Inc engages in the provision of marketing solutions. It specializes in consulting, data analytics, creative services, digital and social media, marketing strategy, marketing technology, and other related services. It supports a range of customers in the field of technology, travel and leisure, entertainment, pharmaceuticals, automotive, finance, and retail.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.