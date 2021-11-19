HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 63.0% from the October 14th total of 69,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 169,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS HAVLF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.18. 38,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.35. HAVN Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.25.

Get HAVN Life Sciences alerts:

HAVN Life Sciences Company Profile

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for HAVN Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HAVN Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.