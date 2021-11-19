Hazelview Securities Inc. Buys 19,000 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 4.3% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $33,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. PGGM Investments grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,090,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,233,000 after acquiring an additional 889,899 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,159,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,124,000 after acquiring an additional 577,303 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 219.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 809,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,466,000 after acquiring an additional 556,237 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,338,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 278,517 shares during the period. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

NYSE SUI traded up $1.13 on Friday, hitting $197.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,831. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.43 and a 52-week high of $209.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.25 and a 200-day moving average of $186.27.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.99. Sun Communities had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.22%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.