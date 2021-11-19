Hazelview Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Hazelview Securities Inc. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Essex Property Trust makes up 2.5% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned 0.09% of Essex Property Trust worth $19,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 160.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESS traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $350.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,289. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.76 and its 200-day moving average is $319.10. The company has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.96, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.72. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.79 and a 52 week high of $353.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.51%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.24.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

