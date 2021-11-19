HBW Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,551 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 919.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,962 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the first quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Truist lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.28.

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $316.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $789.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.92, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.33. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $327.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

