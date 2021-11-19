HBW Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,076 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $205.63 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.29 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $197.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

