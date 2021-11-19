HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $373,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

HBW Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,883 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 173.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $26.42 on Friday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $26.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.60.

