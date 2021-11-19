HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $971,000 Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,123,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,354,000 after buying an additional 4,860,879 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,327,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,627,000 after purchasing an additional 442,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,868,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,582 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,199,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,044 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,943,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,599 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $45.85 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94.

