HBW Advisory Services LLC Makes New $422,000 Investment in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $9,970,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $72,879,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $161.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $146.49 and a 200-day moving average of $145.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.