HBW Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 110.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $1,522,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Generac by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 10.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Generac by 15.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Generac from $520.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $476.60.

Shares of GNRC opened at $422.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $442.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.98. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.56 and a 52-week high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. Generac had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 37.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,700 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Read More: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.