HC Wainwright Raises Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) Price Target to $5.50

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $2.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Phunware from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Phunware in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

PHUN stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $339.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 13.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.49.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. Phunware had a negative return on equity of 283.10% and a negative net margin of 363.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phunware will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phunware by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 7.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

