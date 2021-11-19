Head-To-Head Contrast: ARCA biopharma (ABIO) & Its Peers

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ: ABIO) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare ARCA biopharma to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARCA biopharma N/A -$9.74 million -1.42 ARCA biopharma Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 54.22

ARCA biopharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARCA biopharma. ARCA biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ARCA biopharma and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARCA biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A ARCA biopharma Competitors 196 711 1172 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given ARCA biopharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARCA biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.3% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of ARCA biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

ARCA biopharma has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, meaning that their average stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ARCA biopharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARCA biopharma N/A -32.61% -30.63% ARCA biopharma Competitors -2,667.31% -242.48% -113.16%

Summary

ARCA biopharma rivals beat ARCA biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

ARCA biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The firm focuses on the cardiovascular pathophysiology, molecular genetics, and clinical development. Its product candidate, Gencaro is a pharmacologic beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is developed for the treatment of chronic heart failure and other indications. The company was founded by Michael R. Bristow and Christopher David Ozeroff in 1992 and is headquartered in Westminster, CO.

