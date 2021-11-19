Head to Head Contrast: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (FMBL) versus Its Competitors

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS: FMBL) is one of 169 public companies in the “National commercial banks” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s rivals have a beta of 1.18, indicating that their average stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors 1572 7389 6653 356 2.36

As a group, “National commercial banks” companies have a potential upside of 3.10%. Given Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $108.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 12.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “National commercial banks” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.7% and pay out 17.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “National commercial banks” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $306.77 million $58.73 million 9.77 Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors $6.74 billion $1.18 billion 11.48

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 33.16% 24.70% 2.23% Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Competitors 27.45% 11.91% 1.20%

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach rivals beat Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach engages in provision of personal and business banking services. The firm offers business checking, money market, and investment accounts; merchant card services; and small business, real estate, construction, commercial, church, and nonprofit loans. It also provides personal checking, personal money market, and personal savings accounts; as well as personal and home loans. The company was founded by Charles J. Walker on October 12, 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

