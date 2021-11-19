Head-To-Head Review: Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) & Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL)

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Provident Financial has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Provident Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Provident Financial pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Salisbury Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provident Financial and Salisbury Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial 0 3 0 0 2.00 Salisbury Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Provident Financial presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Given Provident Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial is more favorable than Salisbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial 22.47% 6.91% 0.74% Salisbury Bancorp 27.42% 11.58% 1.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Provident Financial and Salisbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial $39.77 million 3.13 $7.56 million $1.16 14.41 Salisbury Bancorp $53.76 million 2.87 $11.94 million $5.29 10.19

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Financial. Salisbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Provident Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Provident Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.0% of Provident Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Provident Financial on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. Its products include checking accounts, savings and mortgage market accounts, mortgage loans, health savings account, and retirement account. The company was founded on August 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Lakeville, CT.

