Head-To-Head Survey: Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) vs. Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Fidelity National Information Services has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fidelity National Information Services $12.55 billion 5.33 $158.00 million $0.37 297.14 Waitr $204.33 million 0.61 $15.84 million $0.03 35.67

Fidelity National Information Services has higher revenue and earnings than Waitr. Waitr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fidelity National Information Services and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fidelity National Information Services 1.69% 8.08% 4.73% Waitr 2.91% -4.36% -1.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.1% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Waitr shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Fidelity National Information Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fidelity National Information Services and Waitr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fidelity National Information Services 0 5 10 1 2.75 Waitr 0 1 2 0 2.67

Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus target price of $160.07, indicating a potential upside of 45.59%. Waitr has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 203.74%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Waitr is more favorable than Fidelity National Information Services.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Services beats Waitr on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile. The Banking segment is focused on serving all sizes of financial institutions for core processing and ancillary applications solutions; digital solutions; fraud, risk management and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; payment; wealth and retirement; item processing and output services solutions. The Capital Markets segment is focused on serving global financial services clients with array of buy- and sell-side solutions. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Waitr Company Profile

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

