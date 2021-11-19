HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) Shares Gap Down to $64.73

HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.73, but opened at $62.25. HeadHunter Group shares last traded at $62.87, with a volume of 4,623 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average of $46.67.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 32.41% and a return on equity of 124.46%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHR. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 405.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 117.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 1,106.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HeadHunter Group by 85.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

About HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR)

HeadHunter Group Plc engages in the provision and development of online recruitment platform. It provides both job seekers and employers with a range of human resource value added services. It operates through the Russia and Other segments. The Other segment includes operations in Belarus, Kazakhstan, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Ukraine, and Azerbaijan.

