Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HR shares. Raymond James lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Shares of HR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.64. 1,752 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 988,520. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 171.80 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200-day moving average of $31.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

