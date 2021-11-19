Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.21% and a negative net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE HP traded down $5.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.16. 5,161,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,510. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $36.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.97%.

In related news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $164,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 26,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after purchasing an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

