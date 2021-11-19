Hempfusion Wellness (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) fell 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.20. 150,287 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 158,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

Hempfusion Wellness Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CBDHF)

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.