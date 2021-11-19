Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 64,000 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,384,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,195,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,459,000 after acquiring an additional 518,531 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,906,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,059,353 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after acquiring an additional 316,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,588 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $21,601,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ EBSB opened at $24.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day moving average is $21.15.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.38 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

