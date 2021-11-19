Hennessy Advisors Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.15 and its 200 day moving average is $153.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.32 and a 12-month high of $166.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. UBS Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

