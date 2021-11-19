Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TXN. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Longbow Research downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

TXN stock opened at $193.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $152.71 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The firm has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.05%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,241 shares of company stock worth $10,772,343 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.