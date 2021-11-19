Hennessy Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 88.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $51.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.80. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $61.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.