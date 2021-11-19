Hennessy Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Hennessy Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Gogo worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $926,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 3.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 229,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth about $241,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their target price on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $14.04 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.29 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

