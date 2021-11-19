Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Trading Down 0.7%

Henry Boot PLC (LON:BOOT) fell 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 265 ($3.46) and last traded at GBX 265 ($3.46). 118,519 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 74,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 267 ($3.49).

The firm has a market capitalization of £363.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 275.63.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 2.42 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Henry Boot’s payout ratio is 0.29%.

In other news, insider Timothy Andrew Roberts purchased 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 278 ($3.63) per share, with a total value of £98,690 ($128,939.12).

About Henry Boot (LON:BOOT)

Henry Boot PLC engages in the property investment and development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

