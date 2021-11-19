Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HERXF has been the topic of several other research reports. Desjardins boosted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a top pick rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.