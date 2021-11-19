H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Purchases 432 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 4.1% of H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 19,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 77,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 92,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 31,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 81.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,698,947. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $167.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.99.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

