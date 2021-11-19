HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the October 14th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition during the second quarter worth $309,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $403,000. III Capital Management purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHLA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71. HH&L Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

