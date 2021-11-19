Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) Announces €0.02 Dividend

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Hibernia REIT stock opened at GBX 106.80 ($1.40) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 106.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 106.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.81 million and a PE ratio of -33.88. Hibernia REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 92 ($1.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 125.60 ($1.64).
About Hibernia REIT
Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for Hibernia REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibernia REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.