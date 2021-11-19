HICL Infrastructure PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 2.06 (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON HICL opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 169.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.75. HICL Infrastructure has a one year low of GBX 158.72 ($2.07) and a one year high of GBX 180.60 ($2.36). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.82.
HICL Infrastructure Company Profile
