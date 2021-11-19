High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of High Liner Foods (OTCMKTS:HLNFF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on High Liner Foods from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of HLNFF stock opened at $10.93 on Thursday. High Liner Foods has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.79.

High Liner Foods, Inc engages in the processing and marketing of prepared and packaged frozen seafood products. It also markets its products under the brands High Liner, Icelandic Seafood, FPI, Viking, Mirabel, American Pride Seafood, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine, and 40 Fathoms. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Lunenburg, Canada.

