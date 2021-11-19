Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.870-$0.940 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hillenbrand also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.700-$4.000 EPS.

HI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.50. The stock had a trading volume of 526,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,396. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.98. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HI shares. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

