Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

HI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $48.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.01 and a 200-day moving average of $45.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $35.45 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. Hillenbrand’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 431.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.