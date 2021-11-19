Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Höegh LNG Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Höegh LNG Partners.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of HMLP opened at $4.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Höegh LNG Partners during the second quarter worth about $4,850,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 178.4% during the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 265,559 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 170,180 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 162,064 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in Höegh LNG Partners by 263.7% during the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 117,783 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 85,400 shares during the last quarter. 17.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

