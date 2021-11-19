Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Announces Earnings Results

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

HMLP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.21 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.17. Höegh LNG Partners has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.63%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMLP. B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Höegh LNG Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 65.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,813 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

About Höegh LNG Partners

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

