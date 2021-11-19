Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Holley Inc (NYSE:HLLY) to report $146.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Holley’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $141.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $149.50 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Holley will report full year sales of $661.48 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $654.00 million to $668.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $706.58 million, with estimates ranging from $696.00 million to $715.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Holley.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $159.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.44 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Holley from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Holley in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.75 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Holley in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cardinal Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Holley during the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HLLY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. 6,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,967. Holley has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.78.

