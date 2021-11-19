Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $323.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $15.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $17.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on HD. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Home Depot from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. OTR Global lowered Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $406.17.

Home Depot stock opened at $405.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.68. The stock has a market cap of $428.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $406.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Home Depot will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Home Depot by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,682,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

