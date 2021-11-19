HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet Sells 600 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 600 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $18,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

HTBI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. The stock had a trading volume of 143,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,068. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a P/E ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HTBI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

