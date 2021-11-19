Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 97.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Honeywell International by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Honeywell International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON opened at $220.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.14. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.55 and a 52 week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total transaction of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.